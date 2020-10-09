Sacha Baron Cohen Recalls Scary Experience Filming Borat 2 at Far-Right Rally: I 'Feared for My Life'

Sacha Baron Cohen said he wore a bulletproof vest to a far-right rally while filming Borat 2, adding it felt "inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons"

Sacha Baron Cohen is opening up about the lengths he went to — and the dangers he faced — in filming Borat 2.

In an op-ed for TIME, the actor and comedian revealed, "A few times in my career, I have genuinely feared for my life."

"While filming my latest Borat film, I showed up as a right-wing singer at a gun-rights rally in Washington State," Baron Cohen wrote. "When organizers finally stormed the stage, I rushed to a nearby get-away vehicle. An angry crowd blocked our way and started pounding on the vehicle with their fists."

The screenwriter described "wearing a bulletproof vest" underneath his overalls, adding, "it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons."

"When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle maneuvered free," he continued.

He added, "I was fortunate to make it out in one piece. The next few weeks will determine whether America will be so lucky."

In a video posted on YouTube, Baron Cohen can be seen posing as a singer wearing blue overalls and a red long-sleeved shirt with a straw hat.

The actor could be heard singing lyrics like, “Obama, what we gotta do?/Inject him with the Wuhan flu.”

Earlier this month, the first trailer for Baron Cohen’s sequel to his 2006 film debuted.

The sequel, titled Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, was filmed in secret over the summer and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Oct. 23.

Image zoom Amazon Studios

The film will follow Borat as he returns to America with his daughter to “gift her to someone close to the throne” (a shot of the White House indicates that “the throne” is the Oval Office).

In one scene, Cohen, 48, dresses up as Donald Trump with a mask bearing an uncanny resemblance to the president and crashes a speech from Vice President Mike Pence.

In addition to politics, it’s clear that Cohen will be tackling the current coronavirus pandemic throughout the new film. The movie poster features several delicately placed face masks, and one scene in the trailer shows his character physically fighting COVID-19.