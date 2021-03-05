Sacha Baron Cohen Recalls 'Incredibly Awkward' Moment at Virtual Golden Globes After Winning

Sacha Baron Cohen won best actor in a comedy for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, which also won best comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen is having a laugh about awkward Golden Globes moments.

The star won two awards on Sunday night: best actor in a motion picture comedy or musical for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, his movie which also won best motion picture comedy or musical at the 2021 Globes. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Baron Cohen shared one uncomfortable moment that came out of the virtual awards show's structure.

"It was a virtual-type situation where you are in a room with the other nominees. Did you talk to the other people?" asked Kimmel.

"I did," said Baron Cohen. "I mean, they did that beforehand and we're all wishing each other luck, and then actually after I won both of them, they put me back in the room with the other nominees. It was incredibly awkward."

"I was just saying, 'Listen, guys, we're all winners! We're nominated!' " he joked. "But they hated me. They hated me."

Also nominated in the best actor in a comedy or musical category were Andy Samberg (Palm Springs), James Corden (The Prom), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield).

The Borat sequel once again stars Baron Cohen as the titular fictional Kazakhstani journalist alongside Maria Bakalova as his daughter, who was also nominated. The two get up to no good as they come to America and interact with a slew of people who have no idea they're part of a movie.

Despite the sequel's success, Baron Cohen has called it quits on playing the iconic character ever again.