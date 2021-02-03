Sacha Baron Cohen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Leslie Odom Jr. and More Score Double Golden Globe Noms

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

A whopping 11 people earned double nominations Wednesday morning when the 2021 Golden Globe Awards nominees were announced ahead of the Feb. 28 ceremony.

2020's breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the memorable names with two nominations, one for Netflix's surprise hit The Queen's Gambit and the other for her reimagining of Jane Austen's heroine Emma., which hit theaters early last year.

Also earning double acting nominations is Sacha Baron Cohen for starring in Borat: Subsequent Movie Film and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7. Sorkin himself is also a double nominee for writing and directing the Netflix film based on a true story.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. also earned two nominations — but not for the Disney+ movie adaptation of the musical that made him famous. While Hamilton picked some nominations, Odom earned his for his supporting actor performance in Regina King's One Night in Miami. He also picked up an original song nod for the movie's tune "Speak Now."

Image zoom Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit. | Credit: PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

Olivia Colman dazzled the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the governing body overseeing the nominations, earning two nominations for her efforts. Her first is for playing Queen Elizabeth to great acclaim one final time in season four of Netflix's The Crown and the second for her role in the gripping The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins as a man battling dementia with Colman playing his desperate daughter.

Andra Day is in the same boat as Odom, earning a best actress nod for The United States vs. Billie Holiday and an original song nomination for the movie's "Tigress & Tweed."

Image zoom Credit: Paramount Pictures

Frances McDormand saw double Wednesday morning for acting in and producing Nomadland, which earned a best drama movie nomination as well as McDormand's best actress nod.

Emerald Fennell meanwhile grabbed two nominations for writing and directing Promising Young Woman. Fennell made history alongside Regina King and Chloé Zhao when all three women were nominated in the director category, the first time the list is made up by more women than men.

Zhao also earned a screenplay nomination for Nomadland, putting her in the same double categories as Fennell for the McDormand-starrer.

Finally, duo composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be up against themselves in the score category, as they were both nominated for the scores to Netflix's Mank and Pixar's Soul.