Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Relationship Timeline

Hollywood power couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's love story is one for the ages.

The English actor and Australian actress met in 2001 and have been together ever since. Through the years, they have both found success in their respective acting careers and have also become parents to three children: daughters Olive and Elula and son Montgomery.

Despite being A-list actors, the couple prefer to keep the details of their personal life private. It's clear from their two-decade-long relationship, though, that Cohen and Fisher are still crazy about each other.

From their long engagement to working together on a film, here's a complete timeline of Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's relationship.

2001: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher meet at a party in Sydney

Dave Benett/Getty

Cohen and Fisher met for the first time at a party in Sydney, Australia. In a later interview with The New York Times, Cohen reflected on their first encounter and said of his now-wife, "She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."

2004: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher get engaged

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After a few years of dating, Cohen asked Fisher to be his wife in 2004.

In preparation for their wedding, Fisher converted to Cohen's religion, Judaism, in early 2007.

Fisher told the British newspaper Metro in 2009, "I love Judaism, the fact that there's such a huge emphasis on family and, to me, family's everything. We're quite observant, we keep Shabbat and do Friday night dinner and celebrate the holidays. I really enjoy being part of that Jewish community."

June 2007: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are expecting their first baby

The couple's pregnancy was first reported in June 2007. In July, Fisher told reporters at the premiere of her movie Hot Rod that she was "so happy" and "very excited" to become a mother. She also shared that she had no plans to "jump back into work" after the birth. "I plan on just coloring in books. I'll focus on that for the next few years," she joked.

October 17, 2007: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher welcome their first baby

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In October 2007, Cohen and Fisher welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olive.

March 15, 2010: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher get married in Paris

Charley Gallay/Getty

After a six-year engagement, the couple tied the knot in an intimate Jewish ceremony in Paris.

Cohen discussed their special day with The New York Times during a 2021 interview and revealed how they were able to keep it private. "We had a secret wedding in Paris," he said. "The ruse was that it was my father's 70th birthday and that he was a famous chef in England. That was how we avoided having photographers at the wedding. I trained him up to be in character. He said that his favorite dish that he created was L'oeuf Scrambled."

Prior to the wedding, Fisher told Allure, per the Sydney Morning Herald, that it had been "difficult to plan" their nuptials. "It is very important to me to have a beautiful ritual celebrated with all my family and friends," she told the outlet. "When you are in the public eye, to keep that private and to make it happen without it being really visible is really difficult."

Summer 2010: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher welcome their second daughter

Michael Kovac/WireImage

The newlyweds kept their second pregnancy private in 2010. That summer, Cohen and Fisher quietly welcomed their second daughter, Elula, which means "August" in Hebrew.

October 2014: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are expecting their third baby

In October 2014, PEOPLE confirmed that Fisher was pregnant with another baby. A few months later, Fisher posed for pictures with fellow actress Jennifer Aniston at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Aniston showed the soon-to-be mom of three some love by planting a kiss on her baby bump.

March 17, 2015: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher welcome a third baby

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In March 2015, Fisher gave birth to their third child and first son, Montgomery.

February 14, 2016: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the BAFTA Awards

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Cohen and Fisher stepped out together at the 2016 BAFTA Awards and looked stunning on the red carpet. Cohen also shared with PEOPLE which of his movie characters was his wife's favorite — and least favorite.

"She's had to make love to all of them but I think her least favorite was Borat," he said. "Probably the best was Bruno because of the personal hygiene. Bruno showered, shaved, waxed."

March 11, 2016: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher star in their first movie together

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Cohen and Fisher shared the screen together for the first time in the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby, which also starred Rebel Wilson, Penélope Cruz and Gabourey Sidibe.

During an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine, Fisher said of the experience, "This is the first time we've worked together. He's such a perfectionist. He'll do everything and anything to get the best joke possible into the movie, so it was definitely inspirational. He's so funny on set and it was a lot of fun."

The couple later attended the film's Los Angeles premiere together with Cohen dressed up as his character, which took Fisher by surprise.

"Maybe I'm sick and twisted, but I tend to find [Cohen] really funny," the actress said at the premiere. "He always surprises me in the best possible way." She continued, "I'm proud of him for taking risks and putting himself out there as an artist. I think once we start censoring everything, well, what will there be left to look forward to?"

December 7, 2017: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher celebrate their 16th anniversary

In honor of their 16th anniversary since getting together, Fisher shared a hilarious picture of the couple at the London premiere of their movie, The Brothers Grimsby, captioning it, "Happy 16th anniversary to my normal, everyday hubby. I love you."

December 9, 2019: Isla Fisher celebrates Sacha Baron Cohen's Golden Globe nomination

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After Cohen received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in The Spy, Fisher praised her husband's dedication and hard work on Instagram.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress shared a video of Cohen getting in shape for the role and wrote in the caption, "So proud of the Hubs @sachabaroncohen getting a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a limited series. He worked so hard transforming for his role in The Spy - not just getting rid of his dad-bod (see video) but learning three dialects, including Syrian and living in Casablanca, mainly in character for 4 months while shooting ... "

July 1, 2020: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher get a dog

Cohen and Fisher expanded their family again in 2020 when the couple welcomed a dog named Maisy. Fisher shared the news on Instagram with a sweet picture of her holding the pup. A few years later, the actress-turned-author wrote a children's book about the dog titled Mazy the Movie Star.

October 13, 2020: Isla Fisher celebrates Sacha Baron Cohen's birthday

Fisher celebrated her husband's 49th birthday by sharing a throwback picture of the pair when they were younger. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday boo. You have had an amazing year as an activist, actor, father and husband. Thank you for trying as hard as you can to make the world a better place."

December 21, 2020: Isla Fisher reveals that Sacha Baron Cohen was the reason she got into comedy

Rachel Murray/Getty

During an interview with PEOPLE, Fisher revealed that it was her husband who suggested she try her hand at comedy. "Sacha was the reason I got into comedy," Fisher recalled. "I was going up for a lot of dramatic roles and getting rejected. He said, 'You're one of the funniest people I know. You should be doing comedy.' "

Soon after she received this advice, Fisher landed her breakout role in the hit comedy Wedding Crashers alongside Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. "It was such a departure from anything I'd played before," she said of the role.

February 28, 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Isla Fisher in his Golden Globes acceptance speech

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cohen took home two Golden Globes in February 2021 for his work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Fisher was right by his side during his virtual acceptance speeches, in which he gave her a special shout-out. "Thank you to my incredibly patient wife Isla, who has put up with all my madness," he said.

"It's impossible to make a movie like this without having an incredibly supporting spouse," he told reporters later that night. "You know, I went and made two movies in the last 12 months: [The Trial of the] Chicago 7 and Borat 2. And these aren't normal shoot days; you're calling up sometimes at the end of the day and just saying, 'I was lucky to make it out in one piece today,' so you need a very, very understanding wife. And I'm very lucky to have it."

April 25, 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the Oscars together virtually

Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty

Cohen was nominated for Academy Awards in 2021 for both his role in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and his screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The pair celebrated the event together virtually in Sydney, Australia, dressed to the nines.

June 2021: Isla Fisher opens up about parenting with Sacha Baron Cohen

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

In her June 2021 cover story for Marie Claire Australia, Fisher discussed parenting her and Cohen's three children. She also revealed that her goal is for them to have a "normal childhood."

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age," she said. "I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

She added, "All kids have the right to just be kids and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine]."

December 7, 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen pays tribute to Isla Fisher on their 20th anniversary

The Borat actor shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram as they celebrated 20 years together. "Happy Anniversary ❤ 20 YEARS," Cohen wrote alongside a series of pictures of him and Fisher through the years.

He continued, "Happy Anniversary my love. I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

November 4, 2022: Isla Fisher explains why she keeps her marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen private

During an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Fisher opened up about why she prefers to keep her personal life with Cohen and their three kids private.

"I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me," she shared.

Fisher continued, "I don't know if that's the secret. But having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection. And, otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself."

The actress later added of her family, "I'm not just responsible for myself. I have four other human beings [in my life] and I need to keep everybody happy."