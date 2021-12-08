Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrates 20 Years Together with Isla Fisher: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'

Sacha Baron Cohen, who married wife Isla Fisher in 2010, joked in his Instagram caption, "I'm writing this rather than getting you a card"

Sacha Baron Cohen wrote a loving tribute to his wife Isla Fisher on Instagram while celebrating 20 years together.

The Borat actor, 50, and the Wedding Crashers actress, 45, celebrated on Tuesday, both sharing a gallery of photos on social media, including a pic of Baron Cohen smiling while wearing a shirt with Fisher's face plastered all over it.

The couple, who now share three kids, met at a party in Sydney back in 2001 and later wed in Paris in 2010.

"Happy Anniversary ❤️ 20 YEARS," they both wrote on Instagram, adding an A.A. Milne Winnie the Pooh quote: "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh."

Baron Cohen added an extra message in his tribute.

"Happy Anniversary my love," he wrote, joking, "I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

In the comment section of Fisher's post, several stars praised the couple, including Naomi Watts, who wrote, "The most perfect match!! In every way." Reese Witherspoon added, "What a couple of goofballs! Love yall!" and Courteney Cox said, "love you two!"

For their anniversary back in 2019, Fisher joked about the secret to their relationship, writing at the time, "Happy eighteen year anniversary babes! A lot of people have asked me the secret to our longevity, and I say; it's all in the synchronized snacking technique."

In May, Fisher told Marie Claire Australia about her goal to facilitate a "normal childhood" for their three children.

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age," Fisher said at the time. "I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

"All kids have the right to just be kids," she added, "and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine]."

Speaking to reporters after winning two Golden Globes for Borat: Subsequent Movie Film earlier this year, Baron Cohen shared how Fisher supports him.