Sacha Baron Cohen Calls on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube to Ban President Trump 'Once and for All'

Sacha Baron Cohen's first tweets in the New Year are calling on social media platforms to ban President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the Borat comedian, 49, addressed the dramatic and violent siege of the U.S. Capitol building by the president's supporters, condemning Trump for inciting "a violent attack on American democracy."

"Hey Mark Zuckerberg, [Jack Dorsey], [Susan Wojcicki], and [Sundar Pichai], Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy. Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?! It’s time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!" Baron Cohen's first tweet read.

Motivated by the president, rioters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, delaying Congress in counting the Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, as lawmakers were forced to evacuate their place of work.

The mob was photographed scaling the building's walls, breaking windows, roaming through the building, looting and vandalizing, including in congressional chambers and lawmaker offices. Rioters also ripped an American flag off of a flagpole outside the Capitol building and attempted to replace it with a Trump flag.

In response to the violence, Trump released a recorded speech where he told his supporters, "we love you, you're very special," and doubled down on the baseless claims of election fraud before telling rioters occupying the Capitol building, "we have to have peace, so go home."

Following the video, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram all temporarily locked the president's accounts.

"Facebook and Twitter giving Trump a little time out is NOT ENOUGH. Trump instigated an act of domestic terrorism against America," Baron Cohen responded to the temporary lock. "Facebook and Twitter have banned other extremists PERMANENTLY. They must ban Trump PERMANENTLY. NOW!"

He later added in a tweet on Thursday, "Today is a chance to change social media forever. Tell Mark Zuckerberg and [Jack Dorsey] -- Facebook and Twitter have spread Trump's lies and hate and helped radicalize the extremists who attacked the Capitol. Suspending Trump for a few hours is NOT ENOUGH!"

On Thursday afternoon, Facebook officially announced that it would be blocking Trump from posting on Facebook and Instagram until after the transition of power on 20 January.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence."

He continued: "Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms. Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg concluded. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Baron Cohen applauded Facebook in a tweet after hearing the news. "FINALLY--Facebook suspends Trump 'indefinitely'! The dam is breaking. Every social media company, every online platform, every advertiser has a choice: Stand with Trump and the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol Or stand for democracy," he wrote.