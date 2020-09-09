Sacha Baron Cohen May Have Already Secretly Filmed Borat 2: Report

Sacha Baron Cohen as ""Borat"" during ""Borat"" Sydney Press Conference at Opera House in Sydney, NSW, Australia. (Photo by Dani Abramowicz/FilmMagic)

Is Borat 2 all ready to go?

According to a report from Collider, star Sacha Baron Cohen has already filmed a sequel to the smash hit 2006 movie. The outlet also reports the movie has been screened for some industry members.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Borat, with the full title including Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, followed as the titular character, a reporter from Kazakhstan, went on a mission to meet Pamela Anderson. The movie produced several iconic lines, including Borat's memorable pronunciation of the phrase "my wife."

The comedy went on to gross over $265 million worldwide, giving Cohen, 48, the platform to create future characters and movies like Bruno, The Dictator and Grimsby.

“When I was being Ali G and Borat I was in character sometimes 14 hours a day and I came to love them, so admitting I am never going to play them again is quite a sad thing,” he told U.K.'s The Daily Telegraph.

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

“It is like saying goodbye to a loved one. It is hard, and the problem with success, although it’s fantastic, is that every new person who sees the Borat movie is one less person I 'get' with Borat again, so it’s a kind of self-defeating form, really.”

Cohen reprised the character briefly before the 2016 election to warn Americans about voting for Donald Trump.

Borat appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he first taught host Jimmy Kimmel a surprising translation of the late night host’s name, then claimed Trump is one of Cohen’s more "unbelievable" characters.