Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Celebrates His 48th Birthday with Sweet Note: 'My Friend, Healer, Lover'

"Waking up to this face is the best part of my day," Sabrina Dhowre Elba shared

Happy Birthday, Idris Elba!

On Sunday, the actor celebrated his 48th birthday and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba made sure to commemorate the day with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"Waking up to this face is the best part of my day, you mean the absolute world to me," the model, 30, wrote alongside a sweet photo of Elba in bed. "Happy birthday my friend, healer, lover, teacher, husband."

Dhowre Elba also shared adorable throwback videos of her husband on her Instagram story, taking some time to celebrate him and their memories together.

Elba's birthday celebration comes after a trying couple of months when the former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive and his wife were both diagnosed with coronavirus in March. The actor revealed the news in a video he shared to Twitter, saying he "didn't have any symptoms" at the time.

"I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got results back today," he said in the video.

Image zoom Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

That same month, the couple told Oprah Winfrey during her Oprah Talks COVID-19 series that Dhowre Elba made the decision to quarantine with her husband despite knowing she'd also contract the virus. Dhowre Elba also did not show any symptoms after testing positive.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” she said. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”

Last month, Dhowre Elba told Grazia UK that their combined COVID-19 diagnoses left them terrified. "At the time that we got sick, the media was pushing hard on how dangerous it was," she recalled.

"At one point, Idris really thought that this could be the end," Dhowre Elba said. "He has asthma. He is older. It was really scary."

While they both recovered, the experience left them looking at their lives through new perspectives. "That kind of unsureness about what's coming next leaves you with a bit of anxiety," she said. "But having been sick and being okay also now gives you this new lease on life."