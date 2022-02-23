Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson recently went Instagram official with girlfriend Iris Apatow on Valentine's Day

New Couple Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow Grew Up Together: 'They've Known Each Other a While' (Source)

New couple Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow grew up side by side together.

Ryder, the son of Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson, went Instagram official with girlfriend Iris, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, on Valentine's Day. The 18-year-old shared two photos with Iris, 19, kissing her on the cheek and including a heart emoji in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their famous families gave their stamps of approval in the comments section, including Hudson, 42, who wrote, "Sweets 💞." Mann, 49, posted three heart emojis, and Iris' older sister Maude Apatow said, "So cute :')."

A source tells PEOPLE, "They both live on the westside part of L.A. and grew up there. They both attended the same school in Santa Monica. They've known each other for a while."

"It's a small, tight-knit celeb community over there," the source adds. "A lot of those kids have grown up together since they were really young."

ryder robinson Credit: mr.ryderrobinson/Instagram; Mann: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Hudson: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hudson also shares son Bingham, 10, with ex Matt Bellamy, and 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The actress celebrated her eldest son's 18th birthday in January, penning a heartfelt tribute to Ryder on his big day.

"And then he was 18 ❤️," Hudson wrote alongside a gallery of photos with Ryder over the years, beginning with a snap from her pregnancy and ending with a recent selfie together.