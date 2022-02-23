New Couple Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow Grew Up Together: 'They've Known Each Other a While' (Source)

Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson recently went Instagram official with girlfriend Iris Apatow on Valentine's Day
By Benjamin VanHoose and Lanae Brody February 23, 2022 04:00 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Iris Apatow/Instagram

New couple Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow grew up side by side together.

Ryder, the son of Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson, went Instagram official with girlfriend Iris, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, on Valentine's Day. The 18-year-old shared two photos with Iris, 19, kissing her on the cheek and including a heart emoji in the caption.

Their famous families gave their stamps of approval in the comments section, including Hudson, 42, who wrote, "Sweets 💞." Mann, 49, posted three heart emojis, and Iris' older sister Maude Apatow said, "So cute :')."

A source tells PEOPLE, "They both live on the westside part of L.A. and grew up there. They both attended the same school in Santa Monica. They've known each other for a while."

"It's a small, tight-knit celeb community over there," the source adds. "A lot of those kids have grown up together since they were really young."

RELATED GALLERY: Love Is in the Air! See All of the New Celebrity Couples of 2022

Credit: mr.ryderrobinson/Instagram; Mann: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Hudson: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hudson also shares son Bingham, 10, with ex Matt Bellamy, and 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The actress celebrated her eldest son's 18th birthday in January, penning a heartfelt tribute to Ryder on his big day. 

"And then he was 18 ❤️," Hudson wrote alongside a gallery of photos with Ryder over the years, beginning with a snap from her pregnancy and ending with a recent selfie together.

"My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future," she added. "Ryder you incredible, unique, hilarious, loving human, I love you beyond. Happiest Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!!"

    `
    © Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com