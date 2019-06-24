Ryan Reynolds Wrote a Fake Aviation Gin Review and His Mom Called Him Out

Ryan Reynolds‘ mom, Tammy Stewart Reynolds, knows her son too well.

On Saturday, the mother of the Deadpool star called out her son after he shared a post on Instagram revealing to his 31 million followers that he may have contributed to an online review promoting his company, Aviation Gin.

“I loved this review of Aviation Gin someone sent me after I wrote it,” Reynolds captioned a screen-shot image of the lengthy gin review.

Tammy quickly caught on to her son and commented, “Ahhhh…. yes… I thought I heard my son’s voice in that narrative!!”

“Mom, you say that about every episode of CSI Miami,” Reynolds quipped back.

In the mystery review, posted by an Amazon user named “Champ Nightengale,” the online user talked about having a love-hate relationship with the gin, despite giving the product a full five stars.

“As soon as I tried the Gin I knew right away, it was amazing,” the user began. “It was the smoothest Gin I’d ever tried and went down really easily.”

Nightengale went on to explain that though the taste was great – there should be “some kind of warning about how much you’re supposed to have.”

“I had a lot,” the user continued. “When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes. Even my shoes! I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I’ve always been sensitive to light) but also because I don’t live in Seattle). I live in Coral Gables, Florida. Also, it’s important to note, until that morning, I’d never met anyone named Linda.”

Despite the fact that Reynolds admitted to writing the hilarious review, the gin company’s official Instagram also got in on the fun.

“Linda works in finance actually…” the company wrote on the star’s Instagram photo of the review – right under Reynolds’ mother’s comment.

The 42-year-old actor, who bought the gin brand from co-founders, Ryan Magarian and Christian Krogstad, is currently on location in Boston, filming his new movie, Free Guy.

Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, recently traveled to Boston to pay her husband a visit.

The pregnant actress — who is expecting the couple’s third child — was dressed in a short-sleeved dress and white sneakers as she gave her leading man a hug.

The father of twon shared the sweet moment to his Instagram Story, adding the caption, “Great Scott!”

Last month, Reynolds told PEOPLE that he and Lively don’t work at the same time in order to keep their family — which includes daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2½ — together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other,” he said. “We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us.”

Reynolds continued, “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”