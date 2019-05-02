Ryan Reynolds Won't Work at the Same Time as Blake Lively: 'The Family Stays Together'

Despite his busy work schedule, Ryan Reynolds, 42, is never far from his wife Blake Lively, 31, and their two daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2. That’s because he says the family always sticks together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” says Reynolds. “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Reynolds recently flew to Tokyo where he was promoting his new film Pokémon Detective Pikachu. In the family-friendly film, he voices the cuddly, mouse-like Pokémon creation Pikachu. After years of playing the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool, he says he was happy to be in a movie suitable for his young daughters.

“To be a part of a film that my wife, Blake, is as excited about as my two daughters is unusual and super-exciting for me,” says Reynolds. “It’s so cool to see my girls pumped.”

And while there are several perks to the family traveling together, Reynolds admits there is one downside.

“Usually when I’m on an airplane with my kids, at some point I get up and ask the flight attendants if I can leave the aircraft,” he jokes. “99 percent of the time they say, ‘No, please stay seated!’ So I just sit back down and long for the sweet release of death.”

Pokémon Detective Pikachu hits theaters May 10.