Ryan Reynolds tweeted last week that he had kicked off shooting Spirited with "one of [his] comedy idols," Will Ferrell

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Team Up on the Set of Their Holiday Movie Musical Spirited

Ryan Reynolds (L) and Will Ferrell (center) on the set of Spirited

It may be summertime, but Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are getting into the Christmas spirit!

The actors were photographed on Monday in Boston on the set of their upcoming holiday movie musical Spirited, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 classic novel A Christmas Carol.

Reynolds — who is set to play a version of crotchety protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge, Collider reports — wore a classic black suit and a green mask, while Ferrell (also masked up), 53, rocked a whimsical black-and-green ensemble with a diamond pattern.

According to Collider, Ferrell will star opposite Reynolds, 44, as a version of the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Meanwhile, Octavia Spencer is set to take on the role of a co-worker of Scrooge's, seemingly similar to the kindly character Bob Cratchit.

IMDb also lists GLOW and Mr. Robot actress Sunita Mani in the cast, as a version of the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Reynolds tweeted about his excitement for production beginning on the AppleTV+ project last week. It does not have a release date yet.

"Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell," he wrote on July 6, going on to joke, "You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie! Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds … "

Ryan Reynolds Stars in Hilarious Ad Promoting Hallmark Channel Holiday Films and His New Movie Free Guy

This isn't the first time Reynolds nor Ferrell have fronted a holiday film. The former starred in the 2005 Christmas romantic comedy Just Friends (which he recently recreated a scene from on TikTok!), while Ferrell starred in the 2003 classic Elf.

Reynolds is also helping the Hallmark Channel usher in the Christmas season early this year, insisting in a PEOPLE-exclusive clip that he "needs" the holiday movie season. In the hilarious footage, the actor adds that the Hallmark films are like being "in a little snow globe" as he also promotes his latest movie, Free Guy.

His big-budget comedy follows Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who lives in Free City who has everything he could possibly want — except love. When he falls for Jodie Comer's mysterious character Milly, she reveals a seemingly impossible truth.