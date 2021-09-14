Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Harmonize in Hilarious TikTok Singing Challenge

The actors showed off their vocals as they prepare for their upcoming holiday movie musical, Spirited

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are proving they have some serious range.

On Monday, Reynolds, 44, posted a funny video on social media showing off his voice for a recent TikTok challenge. The Deadpool actor was singing Mika's 2009 hit song "Grace Kelly," repeating the chorus as he harmonized with himself each time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ferrell, 54, then appeared in the clip belting in a hilarious falsetto as Reynolds looked confused before joining back in.

Many followers joked in the comments asking the actors to release more duets and drop an album together. The singing challenge even got the approval of Octavia Spencer, Jeremy Renner, and Jordin Sparks.

"Late to the Grace Kelly Tik Tok trend but WAY early for our Christmas movie musical," Reynolds captioned the post, hinting at the two stars' joint project.

Ferrell and Reynolds are currently working on their upcoming holiday movie musical Spirited, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 classic novel A Christmas Carol. Reynolds is set to play a version of crotchety protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge while Ferrell will portray a version of the Ghost of Christmas Present. The movie musical also stars Spencer and Sunita Mani.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the summer, Reynolds tweeted about his excitement for the AppleTV+ project as they kicked off filming. However, the movie does not have a release date yet.

"Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell," he wrote in July, going on to joke, "You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie! Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds … "

Both stars are veterans to holiday films. Reynolds starred in the 2005 Christmas romantic comedy Just Friends (which he recently recreated a scene from on TikTok!), while Ferrell was the titular character in the 2003 classic Elf.