Ryan Reynolds kept up his playful feud with Hugh Jackman for the Australian star's birthday on Tuesday

Ryan Reynolds Wears Socks with Hugh Jackman's Face on Them as Birthday Surprise: 'Socks to Be Hugh'

Ryan Reynolds didn't take a break from trolling Hugh Jackman on the X-Men actor's birthday.

Jackman turned 53 on Tuesday, and Reynolds, 44, marked the occasion with a TikTok showing how he celebrated.

In the short clip, the Deadpool star smiles at the camera while "A Million Dreams" — one of Jackman's songs from the movie The Greatest Showman — plays. Reynolds then pans the camera down, showing that his socks are printed with Jackman's face on them.

"Look I don't tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman's birthday. So don't tell me," he wrote atop the video, adding in the caption, "Socks to be Hugh."

Jackman reposted Reynolds' TikTok on his Instagram page and addressed it in a video of his own, in which he thanked friends and fans for their birthday wishes.

"Thank you guys, I've received so many messages, songs, birthday cakes, bread, a bunch of things, drawings, paintings, jokes and from all of you, just wishing me a happy birthday," he said in the post.

"It really does touch me and it means a lot," the Australian star continued. "And I know there's been a lot of messages about Ryan's post — him wearing socks with my face on them and wondering where you can get them."

"You can't get them anywhere because he made them himself, he darned them himself. I know, it's just really sad," he joked. "But anyway, I guess you could ask him, he might darn you a pair or give you the ones he's been wearing."

Jackman and Reynolds have kept up a playful feud since they first met on the set of the 2009 superhero spin-off X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

"It's gone back so long now … God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started," Jackman told The Daily Beast last year of their banter.