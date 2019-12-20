Ryan Reynolds' Ugly Christmas Sweater Is Back! See How the Actor Is Giving Back to Kids in Need

Ryan Reynolds and his ugly Christmas sweater are back and better than ever!

The actor, 43, shared a sweet animated video on his Instagram account on Friday that depicts Reynolds wearing the green sweater with a gold bow to a Christmas party — the same one he was tricked into wearing by his friends Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal last year.

“The Sweater Returns!” Reynolds wrote in the caption of the video. “Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays. Thank you, @RoosterTeeth @sickkidsvs @Rowlandbb and @tipsyelves.”

The video showcases photographs of Reynolds wearing the sweater, as well as how he kept the tradition of the ugly Christmas sweater by gifting identical ones to sick children staying in hospitals for the holidays in partnership with the SickKids Foundation.

“Every holiday story deserves a magical ending,” script read across the video.

Last December, Reynolds was pranked by Jackman and Gyllenhaal into thinking they were going to attend an ugly Christmas sweater party — only for Reynolds to be the only one who showed up in a sweater.

Reynolds shared photos of the joke to his Instagram, frowning in a red and green sweater (with a giant gold bow on it) as he stood between a laughing Jackman and Gyllenhaal.

Image zoom Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal pulled a holiday prank on Ryan Reynolds on December 2018 Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

“These f–ing a——- said it was a sweater party,” a downtrodden Reynolds wrote in his Instagram Story.

The father of three didn’t hold onto hard feelings, however, and instead made the joke into a chance to help others.

Reynolds is teaming up with the SickKids Foundation to raise money for children in need. The Deadpool actor will match any donations made before Christmas.

The sweater is also available for sale at TipsyElves.com.