Hugh Jackman’s latest film role is already getting plenty of awards season buzz, but the Aussie won’t walk away with a trophy if Ryan Reynolds has anything to say about it.

Taking their friendly feud to the next level, Reynolds tweeted a fake political smear ad targeted against Jackman on Friday, asking his followers, “How well do you really know Hugh Jackman?”

“Hugh Jackman’s upcoming performance in The Frontrunner has fooled some people into thinking he deserves an award, but before voting begins, some people should consider these facts,” the video, clearly narrated by Reynolds, begins.

The video then lists a number of untrue facts about the 50-year-old actor.

“Hugh Jackman isn’t his real name. It’s Hugh Michael Jackman. Hugh Michael speaks with a charming accent, but he’s actually from Milwaukee. He then walked off the job at Wolverine, adding to unemployment,” Reynolds alleges in the video, even as a note at the bottom of the screen reads, “This is in no way true.”

“Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this awards season? Or maybe there’s a real foreigner from a bordering country who would really love it a lot,” he adds as a glamour shot of the Canadian actor pops up on the screen.

The video concludes with Reynolds encouraging all of his followers to see his pal’s new movie. “I am not Ryan Reynolds, and I approve this message,” he says.

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

Not to be outdone, Jackman responded by sharing a short video that perfectly encapsulated how he felt about Reynolds’ video.

In his response, which was only nine seconds long, the actor cleans up after his dog went to the bathroom on the street.

As the camera zooms in, it becomes clear that his dog had his business on a photo of Reynolds wearing a suit from the Deadpool films.

“HIGH ROAD. @VancityReynolds,” he jokingly captioned the clip.

Their latest social media jabs appear to be a direct escalation from an exchange the pair had online earlier this month, on Reynold’s 42nd birthday.

Given the nature of their relationship, Jackman naturally celebrated his friend’s big day by trolling him.

“Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds … I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday,” he wrote alongside a picture of the pair embracing each other.

Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds … I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday. pic.twitter.com/OoW3ZJiN2N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 23, 2018

Reynolds quickly responded with one of the false claims included in the fake political ad.

“This man is a monster,” he wrote. “He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the two have sparred on social media.

Playing up on their lovingly antagonistic relationship, in April, Jackman tried to record a birthday message for a fan on Twitter, only to be interrupted by Reynold’s Deadpool.

As the Wolverine actor started to record his well-wishes, Reynolds began singing in the background.

“When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman,” he wrote on Twitter.

When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman. @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/RwlE4IXFX1 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 27, 2018

Distracted by the song, Jackman panned the camera over to show Reynolds laying on a hotel bed in his full Deadpool costume, singing “Tomorrow.”

“Don’t give him too much attention,” Jackman said in the clip.