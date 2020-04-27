Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively After She Mocks Him: 'Clearly Your Birth Control Doesn't Work'

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Ryan Reynolds is calling Blake Lively's bluff.

The actor hit back at his wife after she posted a shot on her Instagram stories meant to dissuade the attraction many fans have to the Deadpool star. Eight years into their marriage and three kids later, Reynolds is dismissing any sense of Lively not being attracted to him anymore.

It all started when Lively posted a picture on her Instagram Story showing Reynolds' wearing the smallest of ponytails on the back of his head.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” The Rhythm Section actress, 32, joked alongside the shot, posted Sunday.

Posting a screenshot of his wife’s message, Reynolds, 43, then joked that the actress didn’t seem to have any problems with the way he looks. “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work so…” he quipped.

The two share three daughters — James, 5, Inez, 3 and their newest addition, whom the actor recently told Stephen Colbert is “about 8 months” now

Earlier in the week, actor Hugh Jackman — who has has been jokingly feuding with Reynolds for years — playfully suggested that Lively must be having a difficult time spending so much time with the actor.

"We’ve been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her, ‘cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan?” Jackman, 51, joked while calling into the Today show on Friday.

“It must be brutal for her,” he added.

Like many parents, Reynolds and Lively are spending a lot of quality family time together these days.

“We’re doing a lot of homeschooling,” Reynolds told Stephen Colbert earlier this month via video chat.

In addition to hunkering down with the Gossip Girl alum and their three daughters, the pair have also been joined by Lively’s mother, whom he called a “lifesaver.”

“It’s been incredible to have her here,” he added, before joking, “She doesn’t know it but actually, she’s emergency food if this gets real.”