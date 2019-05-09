This is a case for Detective Pikachu.

Ryan Reynolds, who voices the titular Pokémon character in Warner Bros.’ upcoming movie Pokémon Detective Pikachu, shared what appeared to be a link to a pirated copy of the entire movie uploaded to YouTube — three days before its official theatrical release this Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the Deadpool star, 42, wasn’t spreading piracy after all — it turns out the link was a Rickroll hoax, similar to the joke the Westworld creators pulled on fans last year ahead of the release of the HBO drama’s second season.

A Rickroll is an internet prank in which a link doesn’t take the viewer where they were expecting. It started with disguised links leading to the music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

After a few seconds of what looks like the opening scene to Detective Pikachu, the video cuts to the furry animated creature dancing to some aerobic music — for an hour and 42 minutes.

“Um…. Attn @DetPikachuMovie @warnerbros,” Reynolds tweeted Tuesday, in an apparent attempt to alert the studio to the security infraction.

The actor embedded a tweet from an account named Inspector Pikachu, which was created in May of this year. The account’s first and only tweet is the YouTube video.

Detective Pikachu Warner Bros.

RELATED: The Real Reason Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Didn’t Attend the 2019 Met Gala

To further enhance the farce, the video itself is watermarked with “R. Reynolds” in the upper left-hand corner.

Surely some fans won’t be too mad about the trick, though, given how adorable the internet has found Reynolds’ version of the beloved Pokémon.

The movie stars Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu, who befriends a young man named Tim (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s Justice Smith) and helps him on a quest to find his missing father throughout Ryme City.

Other Pokémon you can expect to spot in the movie — according to the trailer — include Bulbasaur, Psyduck and Jigglypuff.

Ryan Reynolds Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Traveling with Two Kids: I ‘Ask the Flight Attendant If I Can Leave’

When the trailer was released, Reynolds joked on Twitter, “I think we all knew I’d wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn’t think it’d be this soon. #PikaPika #DetectivePikachu.”

Reynolds and wife Blake Lively used the premiere of Detective Pikachu last Thursday to reveal that the former Gossip Girl star, 31, is pregnant with their third child. The duo is already parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.