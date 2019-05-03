Ryan Reynolds Says Trolling Wife Blake Lively Online Is a 'Sign of a Healthy Relationship'

Ryan Reynolds is the master of Instagram memes and social media jokes — something that’s come in handy in his relationship with wife Blake Lively.

The Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star, 42, shared his secret to a successful relationship while on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday — just one day after Lively, 31, debuted her baby bump at the New York City premiere of his new film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You and your wife Blake love to troll each other on Instagram. It’s become a sport,” co-host Ryan Seacrest told him.

Reynolds nodded, saying, “Oh yeah, we do once in a while. It’s kind of like what my dad used to say, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, say something embarrassing.’ That’s how we roll.”

The actor added, “I think it’s a sign of a healthy relationship, personally. I do, yeah.”

Seacrest, 44, asked him, “Does it ever get you into trouble?”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

RELATED: 18 Glorious Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Couldn’t Help But Troll Each Other

Taking time to think of the question, Reynolds said, “I don’t really know. I think people kind of know [it’s a joke]… it gets me in trouble at home but, you know, I can handle that.”

The couple has never shied away from trolling each other on social media, with the actor sharing a hilarious promo video for his new film in February in which he described the process of “vanish[ing] into my roles.”

“I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role,” Reynolds said of Inez, 2, and James, 4. “I didn’t show up at school because Detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those two little girls are. Who are they?”

The video then showed Lively, who told the camera, “They’re our daughters. He just left them.”

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their Third Child

Reynolds joked that while his daughters “may never see their dad again,” they’ll be able to see Detective Pikachu on-screen this summer. But Lively promptly interjects with a laugh, saying, “We’re not going.”

The couple – who wed in 2012 – are expecting their third child together.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the pair “are so happy and excited about having another baby.”

“They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could,” the insider added.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is in theaters May 10.