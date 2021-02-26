Ryan Reynolds Trades a NSFW Joke with David Beckham Over a 'Sore Wrist'

Ryan Reynolds had some jokes when David Beckham commented on his latest Instagram post

Ryan Reynolds always has jokes.

The Deadpool actor had to one-up David Beckham on Instagram when the soccer star poked fun at how Reynolds' wrist must be hurting after personally signing bottles of his Aviation Gin.

The exchange came after Reynolds, 44, revealed he signed 100 bottles of his popular liquor for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. But all Beckham, 45, could see is the toll all that signing would've taken.

"Wow that's a sore wrist if I ever saw one," Beckham commented, adding a laughing emoji.

That's when Reynolds replied with a hilarious NSFW joke.

"I've intensely trained my wrist since I was 15. Wait... what are we talking about?" Reynolds replied.

Reynolds loves to use his social media presence to joke around with fellow celebrities, especially wife Blake Lively. The two have an ongoing trolling battle on posts about each other and the latest face-off came on Valentine's Day this year.

In their respective posts, the couple trolled each other while praising their love.

"My forever valentine for the foreseeable future," Reynolds wrote on Instagram, along with a video of Lively enjoying a snow day on a sled. The actor also shared two photos of Lively on his Instagram Story to mark the romantic holiday.