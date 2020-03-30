Ryan Reynolds to Star in Netlix's Film Adaptation of Iconic '80 Video Game Dragon's Lair

Image zoom Advanced Microcomputer Systems; Woohae Cho/Getty

If you’ve ever dreamed of Ryan Reynolds as your “knight in shining armor” — this film is for you!

The hunky Canadian-American actor is in talks to star in Dragon’s Lair, a live-action feature adaptation of the popular ’80s video game, Netflix confirmed Friday.

Reynolds, 43, is expected to play Dirk the Daring, a noble knight on a quest to rescue Princess Daphne from Singe the vicious dragon.

Dragon’s Lair was released in 1983 and quickly became popular for its revolutionary 3D graphics. In 2017, the game was featured in the opening scene of Stranger Things Season 2, where Will and the gang compete for the game’s highest score.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds is also up to produce the film alongside Don Bluth, one of the game’s creators, as well as Roy Lee, Trevor Engelson, Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy, whose involvement Netflix announced on Friday.

Dan and Kevin Hageman, whose recent projects include The Lego Movie and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, are slated to write the script. No director has been named yet.

The film marks Reynold’s third project with Netflix after starring in the 2019 action flick 6 Underground and filming the yet-to-be-released Red Notice, which has halted production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds will act alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Red Notice, a comedy thriller following a hunt to capture the world’s most wanted art thief.

Dragon’s Lair won’t be Reynold’s first foray into video game films, either: Next, he’ll star in Free Guy, an action comedy about a bank teller who realizes he’s a background character in a video game. Free Guy is scheduled to open in July.