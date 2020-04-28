Ryan Reynolds Tells Fan to 'Walk Away' from Renting His Panned 2011 Green Lantern Movie

Image zoom Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Dc/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885308j) Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern - 2011 Director: Martin Campbell Warner Bros./Dc Entertainment USA Lobby Card/Poster Warner Bros/Dc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds is warning fans to stay away from one of his most panned films.

The actor had a funny exchange with a fan on Twitter who asked if his 2011 movie Green Lantern was worth watching 9 years after its release. The 43-year-old actor had a very honest answer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Green Lantern is available to rent for $0.99 on Apple TV, it’s been 9 years... should I do it @VancityReynolds ?" the fan wrote.

"Walk away," Reynolds replied.

The movie stars Reynolds as a pilot who becomes Green Lantern after the previous one crash lands on Earth while fighting bad guy Parallax, who feeds on fear.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Has 'Zero Answers' for Fan Who Asks Him About His Critically Panned Film Paper Man

Reynolds admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that he never even saw the final theatrical cut of Green Lantern.

“Look, I’ve never seen the full final version of Green Lantern,” he shared. “I saw a very late stage rough cut of the film. Now, that isn’t to say that I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t like it. I have movies that have been received pretty well that I haven’t seen, and then I have movies that I have seen 100 times that people don’t like but I just like.”

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Won’t Work at the Same Time as Blake Lively: ‘The Family Stays Together and That’s Where Home Is’

While the movie didn't earn much love from fans and critics, it did help bring Reynolds and now-wife Blake Lively together. The two met on the 2010 set of the film, in which she played the Green Lantern's childhood sweetheart Carol Ferris.

Reynolds and Lively later married in 2012 after Reynolds finalized his divorce from Scarlett Johansson in 2011. Sparks flew between the two after they went on a double date — with other people.

“About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across,” he previously told PEOPLE.

The Deadpool star also said the pair shared a platonic friendship before they started dating.

“We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends,” he said.