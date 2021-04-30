Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled Mortal Kombat fans on Twitter who want him to play the character of Johnny Cage in the movie's sequel

Ryan Reynolds Teases Mortal Kombat Fans Who Want Him to Play Johnny Cage in a Sequel

Ryan Reynolds is taking to social media to once again troll his fans.

After the release of Mortal Kombat in theaters and on HBO Max, the Deadpool star, 44, decided to address fans of the franchise who thought he should play Johnny Cage in the sequel.

"What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021's best cell phone plan?" Reynolds wrote on Twitter. "Finish 'em!!"

The Free Guy actor posted a gif of his face on Cage's body in the video game, and used the tweet to shut down casting rumors and promote his mobile network Mint Mobile.

Reynolds bought an ownership stake in the mobile wireless provider in November 2019, making him a co-owner of the company.

The actor is known for trolling fans and celebrities on social media, but mostly his wife Blake Lively, who's usually quick to poke fun back.

On April 25, Reynolds poked fun at his wife on Instagram by sharing photos of Lively's role in the 2016 survival horror film The Shallows.

"My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There's only one way to fix this," wrote Reynolds, referencing his and Lively's 18-month-old daughter Betty. The couple also shares daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4.

