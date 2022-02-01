See Ryan Reynolds with His Parents — Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo — in The Adam Project Photos

The Adam Project (L to R) Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam and Jennifer Garner as Ellie.

Ryan Reynolds is going back in time.

The actor stars in first look photos from Netflix's upcoming movie The Adam Project, in which he plays "a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future," according to an official synopsis. He's searching for Laura (Zoe Saldana) across time and space.

Reynolds, 45, told Vanity Fair about personally relating to his character's journey: "I have this thought about life, which is that we tell ourselves stories. So you have this central character who has told himself a story about his own father that isn't necessarily true. I know that I've done that in my life. I've told myself stories to justify things about my father and my complicated relationship I had with him before he passed. Reconciling that is really difficult."

The Deadpool actor recently starred in the blockbuster Netflix film Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. With Adam Project, he re-teams with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy.

"This character is night-and-day different from the character Ryan played for me in our last movie [Free Guy]. Blue Shirt Guy is a deeply innocent, naive boy in a man's body. Whereas Adam Reed in The Adam Project is bruised by life and consequently deeply cynical," Levy told Vanity Fair.

The Adam Project (L to R) Zoe Saldana as Laura and Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam Credit: Doane Gregory/Netflix

Reynolds stars opposite Walker Scobell as the 12-year-old Adam, and Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo play his parents — a 13 Going on 30 reunion of sorts.

Last March, Garner told Good Morning America it was easy to get back in the rhythm with Ruffalo on set: "It was wonderful. We were playing a married couple and we just had this instant comfort and obviously there's just such a connection and a warmth. It was actually a really beautiful experience to revisit that relationship."

The Adam Project (L to R) Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam, Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed and Walker Scobell as Young Adam Credit: Netflix

Reynolds announced he was taking a break from making movies in October after wrapping the holiday film Spirited.

"That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."