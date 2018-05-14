Watch Ryan Reynolds Sing 'Tomorrow' from Annie Dressed as Unicorn on Korean TV Show

Who doesn’t love an adorable singing unicorn? Especially when said singing unicorn is actually Ryan Reynolds?

After previously serenading Hugh Jackman with a cover of “Tomorrow” from the beloved musical Annie, the Deadpool 2 star gave Korean fans the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend when he appeared on regional TV show King of Masked Singer, a reality competition series that sees eight costumed celebrities — their faces covered — belting famous songs in front of a live studio audience. Contestants must then guess which famous faces hide behind each mask.

After a glistening unicorn (complete with rainbow mane and shimmering cape) made his way to the stage to sing his sweet rendition of the classic tune, the concealed figure removed his disguise to reveal the international movie star’s grinning mug underneath — and the audience appropriately lost its mind.

“What did I just look at? How did Deadpool manage to get here?” a contestant shouts amid the chaos. Another later confesses that, before the mask was removed, she thought the man singing was Donald Trump.

“Hello everybody. I’m so sorry about that song,” Reynolds says after the performance as the host conducts a short interview. “Yes, absolutely [I was nervous.] I was wearing an adult diaper!”

The host also probes Reynolds on keeping his King of Masked Singer gig a secret during his Korean Deadpool 2 promo tour, information about which the actor says he hid from spouse Blake Lively: “I didn’t even tell my wife,” he admits.

After another judge complimented Reynolds’ work in the 2006 film Smokin’ Aces, the 41-year-old continues: “Thank you guys for having me. This was such a thrill. This was an unbelievable honor for me, you guys pushed me to my own limits and I thank you for that. It’s just the best.”

Watch Reynolds’ appearance on the show in the videos above. Deadpool 2 is in theaters Friday, May 18