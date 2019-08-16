Ryan Reynolds Shares the 'Greatest Present' Wife Blake Lively Has Ever Given Him

Ryan Reynolds has a long history of trolling his wife Blake Lively on social media. But on Thursday, the 42-year-old Deadpool star decided to get sentimental, penning a long note on Instagram about “the greatest present” Lively has ever gifted him.

The gift, he revealed, was a painting by Los Angeles-based artist Danny Galieote, which Lively, 31, had commissioned specifically for Reynolds.

She made sure the image — of a paperboy walking with a dog down a residential street — was filled with nods to Reynolds’ life.

“My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun,” he explained in the caption. “The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. … The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head.”

“There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper,” Reynolds added.

It was unclear for what occasion Reynolds received the piece of art (his birthday is Oct. 23), but the actor said he cherishes it.

In fact, he ended his note by teasing Lively again.

“If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first,” he said. “I’ll come back for Blake.”

Galieote also wrote about the gift on Instagram.

“I am honored and humbled to announce that I created this painting for the man, Mr. Ryan Reynolds,” Galieote wrote on Friday, flagging that he was officially given permission to mention it.

“It was really such an honor to make this meaningful, personal piece for him commissioned by his amazing wife, Blake Lively,” the painter said. “Without describing details, it depicts Ryan busy at his first job as a paperboy in Vancouver, BC.”

He concluded: “I’m really very VERY proud to have made this painting for them. With much gratitude 🙏 Cheers to you Ryan and Blake🙏 🥂 !!!”

Reynolds and Lively, who married in 2012, revealed they were expecting a third child in early May, when Lively appeared on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in a yellow dress that hugged her bump.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”Lively previously raved about having a family, telling Allure in 2012, “I’ve always wanted a big family. Oh, I’d love 30 [children] if I could.”In May, Reynolds told PEOPLE that he and Lively don’t work at the same time in order to keep their family — which includes daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2½ — together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other,” he said. “We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us.”

“The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is,” Reynolds explained. “So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”