Ryan Reynolds Shares Photo of Him Receiving COVID Vaccine, Jokes He ‘Finally Got 5G’

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have also helped their communities throughout the COVID-19 health crisis with various donations

Ryan Reynolds couldn't get the COVID-19 vaccine without poking fun at some of the wilder conspiracies about the virus that shut the world down.

The Deadpool actor revealed on Monday he received the vaccine with an Instagram picture showing the moment it happened, while he was wearing a pink beanie and a white T-shirt pulled up on his left arm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Finally got 5G," Reynolds captioned the shot, poking fun at the debunked conspiracy theory that the virus originated from cellphone and 5G service. The wildly untrue theory gained momentum at the beginning of the pandemic when information about the virus and its high infection rate was still scarce.

The actor and his wife Blake Lively have been giving back to their communities throughout the pandemic by donating to various causes.

Last month, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada both revealed in respective social media posts that Reynolds, 44, and Lively, 33, pledged $500,000 to each organization in support of their COVID-19 Response Funds. The two stars had previously donated $500,000 to both when the pandemic first began in early 2020.

In a statement posted by Feeding America, Reynolds and Lively said, "We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada."

"We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need," they added.