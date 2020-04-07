Ryan Reynolds Shares New 'Weirdly Appropriate' Free Guy Clip After Film's Release Gets Delayed

Image zoom 20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming comedy Free Guy is the latest major film to see its release delayed due to the current health crisis.

The film moved from its previously scheduled summer time slot of July 3 to December 11 instead.

In an effort to entertain fans who are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, Reynolds, 43, unveiled a new teaser from the upcoming film on YouTube.

“Free Guy is moving to Dec. 11,” he began his caption of the video. “Here’s a clip that’s weirdly appropriate. We cut it a while ago (while there was still a Fox and before it was just 20th Century Pictures) and couldn’t finish it so ignore the watermarks. Thanks to Aspect for cutting it.”

In the clip, Reynolds can be seen in character, enjoying a bowl of cereal while watching the news and discovering all of the mayhem going on in his surrounding video game world.

According to the the official synopsis of Free Guy, Reynolds plays “a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story … one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way … before it is too late.”

Directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum), Reynolds stars alongside Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery among others.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe, Hollywood is being forced to delay and reschedule the releases of some of the most anticipated movies of the year.

While some films, like the animated kids feature Trolls World Tour and the rom-com The Lovebirds, have moved from theatrical to digital releases, other major films have either been pushed back or delayed indefinitely altogether.

Free Guy joins a long list of films delayed including Disney’s live action remake of Mulan and the latest sequel in the James Bond series, No Time to Die — which was the first major blockbuster to delay its release.

