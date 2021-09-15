Ryan Reynolds Sends Heartfelt Video Message to Fan Struggling with Cancer: 'Stay Strong'

Ryan Reynolds gave a fan battling cancer a sweet, uplifting message.

The Deadpool star, 44, shared a heartfelt video message to Julie Rohr, a Canadian woman undergoing treatment.

Rohr retweeted the video which was shared by a friend of hers on Twitter, thanking Reynolds for his words: "And a message from @VancityReynolds- oh, my goodness gracious my heart feels absolutely ready to explode. I am so overwhelmed and honoured, thank you for your kindness in sending this message. Last night was one of the hardest in my life and today is just coming up roses!"

In the video, Reynolds addressed Rohr directly, saying, "Well, hey there Julie, it's Ryan Reynolds. Just wanted to send you this little video, let you know I'm thinking about you."

"One of the things that struck me about your story is that you are beloved by so many people. Enough people that that message got here to me in Boston," he continued. "I wanted to send you lots of love, I know you're going through it."

He added, "Stay strong. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days."

Rohr also received moving messages from other A-list stars including Schitt's Creek stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, as well as Leesila Dawkins.

"I JUST SAW THIS AND I AM SCREAMING @danjlevy & everyone at @SchittsCreek - your show carried me through some dark, dark nights dealing with this disease, and laughter was my medicine," Rohr tweeted after seeing Dan Levy's video. "Now, at the end, it still lifts and delights me. THANK YOU for this gift!"

She has also received heartfelt messages from comedian Rick Mercer as well as Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach.