Ryan Reynolds Sells His Wireless Company for More Than $1 Billion: 'So Proud and Excited'

“We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom,” Reynolds joked in a statement about the acquisition

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 10:31 AM
Ryan Reynolds attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is proving to be quite the businessman.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile announced it was acquiring Mint Mobile, one of several businesses that count Reynolds as an investor, for $1.35 billion.

While the amount he owns remains undisclosed, it's reportedly "significant," according to Bloomberg. Variety reports his stake could be as much as 25%.

"Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today's news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers," Reynolds said in a statement released by T-Mobile on Wednesday.

"We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly-above-average mahjong skills," the actor-turned-entrepreneur joked.

"I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what's to come," Reynolds added.

America's second-largest cell phone company will pay $1.35 billion for Mint with a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock, according to the statement. As part of the deal, Reynolds will remain in his creative role on behalf of the company too.

As part of the media announcement, Reynolds, and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert released a short video announcing the acquisition. The humor-infused video was produced by one of Reynolds' other ventures, Maximum Effort Advertising and features Sievert talking seriously about the merger and Reynolds saying funny one-liners like, "Nice to have a new dad!" before giving his new partner a hug.

Honoree Ryan Reynolds attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first major business deal in recent years for the business-savvy Reynolds. In 2020, he sold his Aviation American Gin to European beverage company Diageo as part of a deal worth an estimated $610 million.

In the wake of news of the massive acquisition, the Deadpool star, 43, set up his email at the alcohol brand with a hilarious out-of-office message in which he apologized to a long list of people — including wife Blake Lively — for jokingly telling them "to go f––kf themselves in the last 24 hours" after learning how much money he would make in the sale.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Brings Rick Moranis Back for New Mint Mobile Ad: 'I'm a Huge Fan'

"Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems," his auto-response read.

The actor, who was the creative director and the co-owner of the brand alongside majority owner Davos Brands, will continue to have an ongoing ownership interest with Aviation Gin despite its sale.

In a further side venture, Reynolds co-owns Welsh soccer team Wrexham with fellow actor, Rob McElhenney.

Related Articles
Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine
Tom Cruise Celebrates with Michael Caine as He Turns 90 in London
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Keanu Reeves Jokes to Fan Who Proposed at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Screening: 'Careful What You Wish For'
Entertainer Olivia Newton-John (L) and actress Didi Conn appear after they performed "Summer Nights" together at Flamingo Las Vegas on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'Grease' Actress Didi Conn Recalls Sweet Gesture from Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Eric Saindon, winner of the Visual Effects award for "Avatar: The Way Of Water" is seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Avatar' Visual Effects Supervisor Rushes to Hospital for Surgery Right After Oscars 2023 Win: Reports
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves, Director 'Going to Give 'John Wick' a Rest' After New Sequel: We're 'Done for the Moment'
PAULY SHORE; JIMMY KIMMEL
Pauly Shore 'Loved' Oscars Joke About Him, Celebrates 'Old Buddies' Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan's Wins
US-canadian actor Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Oscar-Winning 'The Whale' Role Was His 'Most Emotionally Demanding' Yet
Jimmy Kimmel, rihanna
Why Jimmy Kimmel Was 'Obsessed' with Pronouncing Rihanna's Name Correctly as Oscars Host
Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party
Riley Keough and Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Have Date Night at Oscars 2023 Afterparty
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Gave Oscars 2023 Statue 'They/Them' Pronouns in 'Support' of Daughter Ruby
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on Today Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: 'I'm a Little Weepy
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on 'Today' Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: 'I'm a Little Weepy'
Oscar after parties 2023
Oscars 2023 Sees Ratings Increase with 18.7 Million Viewers on ABC, a Three-Year High
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan Says Hearing His Birth Name Announced During Oscars 2023 Win Was 'Really Special'
Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Will Smith Welcome to Have His Oscar Engraved with Name, Says Academy President: 'He Earned' It
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Spark Engagement Rumors with Ring at Oscars 2023 Afterparty
Lindsay Lohan attends the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia., Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscars 2023 Win: 'Congrats!'