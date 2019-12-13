Ryan Reynolds Says His Resemblance to Kate Beckinsale Is Something He's 'Heard for a Long Time'

“It is like looking in a mirror,” @VancityReynolds responds to @KateBeckinsale’s hilarious comments about the two of them looking alike pic.twitter.com/2opzFrmJ1f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2019

Ryan Reynolds may be the youngest of four brothers, but he’s not exactly ruling out being separated from a twin sister at birth — Kate Beckinsale!

In a Thursday interview with Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on the Today show, while promoting his new Netflix film 6 Underground, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he was aware of the talk about his resemblance to Beckinsale, 46.

“It is like looking in a mirror,” Reynolds joked, adding of the gown Beckinsale was wearing in a clip the morning show displayed of the actress, “I mean, I was gonna wear that today!”

The star continued, “This has been something I’ve heard for a long time; other people have said it to me, as well. We met one time, but yeah, I [have heard it].”

Back in October, Beckinsale also talked about the uncanny resemblance to Reynolds while on The Tonight Show. Host Jimmy Fallon remained unconvinced, though, saying he didn’t “really see it.”

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” the actress said. “Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie.’ “

She continued, “I’ve wrestled with how, obviously, he’s not even like a sort of slightly girly-boy-bander type. He’s like a big Canadian man and I really see myself in him.”

Beckinsale joked that the similarity is so intense that she can’t even work with the Deadpool star. “I can’t be in the same room as him because one of us, I think, would explode, or something would happen,” she quipped.

After Beckinsale’s insistence on Reynolds’ doppelgänger status, the latter was quick to respond with a project idea for the supposed look-alikes to join forces on.

“We already have a script!” Reynolds joked on his Instagram Story at the time, tagging Beckinsale and pasting the pair’s faces onto marketing materials from the 1993 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Halloween movie Double, Double Toil and Trouble.

Reynolds again poked fun at their similarities, commenting on one of Beckinsale’s Instagram posts to point out that both the actors appeared in big-screen vampire series: Blade for him and Underworld for her.

“I’ve never been in the same room with Kate. But I have raised her child while starring in the biggest vampire franchise on earth. So, you do the math,” he wrote.

6 Underground begins streaming Friday on Netflix.