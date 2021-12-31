Betty White died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE has confirmed, just two and a half weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday

Ryan Reynolds Says 'the World Looks Different Now' Following the Death of Betty White

Ryan Reynolds has shared a touching tribute following the death of his friend Betty White.

White died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE has confirmed, just two and a half weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

"The world looks different now," Reynolds wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the iconic comedian. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."

Reynolds and White, who costarred in the 2009 rom-com The Proposal, have maintained a sweet relationship over the years. The Deadpool actor often jokingly referred to the legendary comedian as his ex-girlfriend.

In an interview featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, White acknowledged her former costar and friend's cheeky comments about their history, joking, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One."

Reynolds, who was also interviewed for White's story, told PEOPLE that he has been a fan of hers "for as long as I can remember," and went on to praise White's comedic talent.

"I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates," he said, before joking that White is "a typical Capricorn" because she "sleeps all day" and is "out all night boozing and snacking on men."

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Betty White's passing," said PEOPLE editor in chief Dan Wakeford. "We are honored that she recently chose to work with PEOPLE to celebrate her extraordinary life and career."

White was set to mark a milestone birthday early next year, but Reynolds never missed an opportunity to send her birthday wishes in the past. The actor posted on Instagram for the occasion in 2019, sharing a photo of himself and White and joking about their past romantic history.

"I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he wrote in the caption. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite 🎂."