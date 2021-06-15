Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson are reuniting for Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, out Wednesday

Ryan Reynolds Says Salma Hayek Would Be a 'Wonderful Hitman': I Would 'Strap Her to the Front of My Body'

Salma Hayek as ‘Sonia Kincaid’ and Ryan Reynolds as ‘Michael Bryce’ in THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD

Ryan Reynolds plays a bodyguard in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard but he admits Salma Hayek may be a better fit for the role.

On Tuesday, the actor and actress appeared on Good Morning America to promote their new film, also starring Samuel L. Jackson, when Reynolds was asked who would be the better hitman, bodyguard and conman.

"Sam and I are all show and zero go," Reynolds, 44, said. "I feel like Salma would actually make a really wonderful hitman who moonlights as a bodyguard but is also on the side got a bit of a con."

He continued, "I'm not even making that up, if it went down out there in the world, the first person I would try to find is Salma. I would just strap her to the front of my body and I would just start running toward danger."

Hayek, 54, laughed and said Reynolds's comment was "a compliment because he's saying he would feel safe with me which is true."

She then offered her own perspective on who would best fit the bill in terms of roles: "I think Sam would be a better hitman because he's so nice but you shouldn't make him mad."

"I think Ryan would be the best conman because he's always thinking and figuring out ways to do things. I really think he can convince you to do anything," Hayek said. "And I'd be the best bodyguard because im a mama bear, don't mess with my children."

Ryan Reynolds (left) as ’Michael Bryce,’ Salma Hayek as ’Sonia Kincaid,’ and Samuel L Jackson (right) as ’Darius Kincaid’ in THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD. Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard | Credit: David Appleby

Reynolds, Hayek and Jackson are reprising their roles from their 2017 hit action-comedy film The Hitman's Bodyguard in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, out Wednesday.

In the film, Reynolds's Bryce is seemingly on a sabbatical from his bodyguard duties until Sonia (Hayek) recruits him to help her find and save her husband Darius (Jackson) from a madman.

The sequel also stars Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant and Frank Grillo.