Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited'

Ryan Reynolds got some "sage" advice from friend Hugh Jackman about taking on the tasks of singing and dancing for his new holiday film Spirited.

Speaking with PEOPLE Monday at the upcoming Apple TV+ movie's premiere in New York City, Reynolds, 46, said that Jackman, 54, "gave me some really good advice."

"He said to make sure that you are enjoying it because if you enjoy it, we'll enjoy it. And I thought that that was actually quite sage. It was very wise," said the actor.

Jackman has appeared in multiple musical roles over the course of his career, including a show-stopping, starring turn in 2017's The Greatest Showman. He is currently starring opposite Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway, through Jan. 15.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in Spirited (2022). Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection

As for Reynolds, he admits to PEOPLE that he was "terribly sore" after his days on the Spirited set, due to all the high-energy scenes alongside costars like Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

"I felt like I was whittled down to next to nothing halfway through the movie," he says of how his physique changed. "I mean, we would wear those Fitbits and you'd see you get like 28,000 steps in a day. It was crazy."

An official synopsis for the film reads, "Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge."

"Clint Briggs (Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present (Ferrell, 55) finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future," the synopsis adds. "For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale."

Reynolds and Jackman will soon collaborate on a project together: Deadpool 3, which will see the former's titular character Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Jackman's Logan/Wolverine onscreen together once more.

The two actors announced the third installment of Deadpool back in September, revealing the surprise that it would mark a return for Jackman's clawed X-Men character. (His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.)

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman joked to PEOPLE last month at a screening of his new movie The Son in New York City.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

Spirited premieres in theaters Friday, before streaming on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.