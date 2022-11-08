Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited'

Ryan Reynolds tells PEOPLE about the "sage" advice he got from friend Hugh Jackman about working on Spirited, which included singing and dancing

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 11:19 AM
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds got some "sage" advice from friend Hugh Jackman about taking on the tasks of singing and dancing for his new holiday film Spirited.

Speaking with PEOPLE Monday at the upcoming Apple TV+ movie's premiere in New York City, Reynolds, 46, said that Jackman, 54, "gave me some really good advice."

"He said to make sure that you are enjoying it because if you enjoy it, we'll enjoy it. And I thought that that was actually quite sage. It was very wise," said the actor.

Jackman has appeared in multiple musical roles over the course of his career, including a show-stopping, starring turn in 2017's The Greatest Showman. He is currently starring opposite Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway, through Jan. 15.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

SPIRITED, from left: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, 2022.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in Spirited (2022). Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection

As for Reynolds, he admits to PEOPLE that he was "terribly sore" after his days on the Spirited set, due to all the high-energy scenes alongside costars like Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

"I felt like I was whittled down to next to nothing halfway through the movie," he says of how his physique changed. "I mean, we would wear those Fitbits and you'd see you get like 28,000 steps in a day. It was crazy."

An official synopsis for the film reads, "Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge."

"Clint Briggs (Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present (Ferrell, 55) finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future," the synopsis adds. "For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale."

Reynolds and Jackman will soon collaborate on a project together: Deadpool 3, which will see the former's titular character Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Jackman's Logan/Wolverine onscreen together once more.

The two actors announced the third installment of Deadpool back in September, revealing the surprise that it would mark a return for Jackman's clawed X-Men character. (His part will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE at the time.)

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman joked to PEOPLE last month at a screening of his new movie The Son in New York City.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

Spirited premieres in theaters Friday, before streaming on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.

Related Articles
Spirited Trailer Will Ferrell and Ryan Reylonds
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Bicker Through 'A Christmas Carol' Retelling in New 'Spirited' Trailer
Will Ferrell Talks 'Timing' in Doing First Christmas Movie Since Elf Over a Decade Later
Will Ferrell on Making His First Christmas Movie Since 'Elf' : 'Spirited' Had 'a Wonderful Idea'
will ferrell, ryan reynolds
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Sing and Dance Their Way Through Christmas in 'Spirited' Teaser Trailer
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son", hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel, in New York NY Special Screening of "The Son", New York, United States - 24 Oct 2022
Hugh Jackman Jokes He and Ryan Reynolds Will Be 'Punching the S--- Out of Each Other' in 'Deadpool 3'
Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon
Hugh Jackman Recalls Giving Matt Damon a Lap Dance in His Broadway Show: 'And He Didn't Punch Me'
Daniel Radcliffe; X-MEN, Hugh Jackman as "Wolverine"
Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Casting Rumors: 'Don't Want to Get Locked Into Something'
ryan reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Says He Was in 'Actual Hell' Doing 'The Masked Singer' Overseas: 'It Was Traumatic'
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere; Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift'
Ryan Reynolds Denies Taylor Swift Is in 'Deadpool 3' but Says 'I Would Do Anything for That Woman'
Hugh Jackman attends the opening night of "The Music Man" at Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Lost City" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
Hugh Jackman Recalls Bombing His 'Miss Congeniality' Audition Opposite 'Amazing' Sandra Bullock
Ryan Reynolds attends The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884274l) Hugh Jackman X-Men Origins - Wolverine - 2009 Director: Gavin Hood Marvel/20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Action/Adventure
Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'
hugh jackman, laura dern, zen McGrath
Watch Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern Play Struggling Parents in Emotional Trailer for 'The Son'
Bradley Cooper ; Michael B. Jordan; Tom Cruise
Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool ; LOGAN, Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Hugh Jackman Recalls Sarah Jessica Parker's Near Wardrobe Malfunction at 2004 Tonys: 'Her Boobs Were About to Come Out'
Hugh Jackman Recalls the Near-Wardrobe Malfunction Sarah Jessica Parker Had Onstage with Him: 'Felt for Her'
Lizzo
Lizzo Performs On Tour in Vancouver, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Kendall Jenner and More