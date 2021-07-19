Reynolds is opening up about how he made the first move on his wife Blake Lively, saying their romance was like something “out of a fairytale”

Ryan Reynolds Recalls Making First Move on Blake Lively: 'I Was Begging Her to Sleep with Me'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together for almost 10 years, but the actor still remembers wooing his wife like it was yesterday.

On Monday, the Deadpool star appeared on the SmartLess podcast where he spoke to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about making the first move on Lively, 33.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds, 44, said, of the 2011 superhero film they co-starred in. "We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were with dating separate people."

Reynolds said the two "hung out" and "always kind of kept in touch but casually" before they began dating.

"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," he said. "I was just begging her to sleep with me."

When asked how quickly they went from dating to knowing they wanted a more lasting commitment, Reynolds described it as something "like out of a fairytale."

"A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together,'" he said. "And we did."

Reynolds and Lively tied the knot on Sept. 9, 2012, in South Carolina. The couple has three daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months.

The couple has attended red carpets together in support of each others' films, and have most notably—and hysterically!— trolled each other on social media.

In May, Reynolds posted on Instagram for Mental Health Awareness Month in which he acknowledged that while the month was almost over, "One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety."

"I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry, and over-everything, please know you're not alone," the actor continued. "We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it."

"But, as with this post, better later than never, I hope..." Reynolds added.

In June, Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight that his three daughters inspired him to use his role as a public figure to speak out.

"Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry. That there's space for all these things," said Reynolds. "The home that I grew in, that wasn't modeled for me really. And that's not to say that my parents were neglectful, but they come from a different generation."

"Part of that is to destigmatize things and create a conversation around [mental health]," he added. "I know that when I felt at the absolute bottom, it's usually been because I felt like I was alone in something I was feeling. So I think when people talk about it, I don't necessarily dwell on it or lament on it, but I think it's important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free."

"Other people feel like, 'Oh, he's feeling that and so am I.' And even though we might be in two completely different fields or we might have two completely different lives, it connects us in a way," the Deadpool star said. "A lot of it is just wanting to model certain things for my own kids and model things for anyone who might need to hear it."

Reynolds also admitted, "It's hard to sometimes turn one's brain off and that's a challenge for some people."