Ryan Reynolds Roasts Blake Lively Over Photo Showing Her Standing Between a Naked Man's Legs

The social media hilarity never stops with these two!

Continuing their long-running tradition of trolling each other on social media, Ryan Reynolds left a hilarious comment underneath an image his wife posted on Friday that showed her standing between the spread legs of a naked man.

In the photo, which promotes Lively’s new film A Simple Favor, the actress shoots the camera a confident glare while the naked man, who is resting on a kitchen counter, holds up a cocktail between his legs.

“My turn…” the actress, 31, suggestively captioned the image.

Almost immediately after his wife shared the photo online, Reynolds, 41, teased his wife by simply writing, “He seems nice.”

Weeks earlier, following the release of his wife’s new movie, Reynolds showed off his trademark humor once again by giving the film a very unique review.

“This movie cured me of my virginity,” he wrote in response to a Rotten Tomatoes tweet pointing out the film’s positive rating. “See it this weekend!”

All jokes aside, Lively actually gave Reynolds a sweet nod in the film by making sure her character Emily only drinks martinis made with Aviation Gin, the brand her husband acquired a stake in this February.

“At the time, I was trying to clear another gin, and Blake’s like, ‘Hey! Ryan’s got this gin that he really likes!’” director Paul Feig told Cosmopolitan. “She really liked the company and everybody involved, and I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t like the look of it on the screen, but I really thought the bottle looked fantastic.”

The couple, who share daughters James, 3½, and Inez, 1½, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Days after their anniversary, Lively explained to Good Morning America that one of their children initially had a difficult time understanding what exactly the celebration meant.

“I had to explain to my daughter what an anniversary is,” the actress said. “She’s like, ‘What is it, does it mean you’re having another baby today?’ and I was like, ‘Dear God, no. It doesn’t, it means it’s our wedding’s birthday.’ “