Ryan Reynolds Roasts Blake Lively After She Jokes She Missed Out on Dating His 'Hot' Twin

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively keep one-upping each other in the race to see who can roast better!

While the Deadpool 2 star did actually grow up with three older siblings, his “twin” brother Gordon (who’s actually just actor) occasionally interviews the 41 year old while seemingly trying to take the movie star down a peg or two.

Letting his fans know on Friday that he’d sat down with his twin brother once again, the actor shared a short clip of their interview on social media, writing, “Tomorrow is #WorldGinDay. My brother is an ass. Which is why you can’t have one without the other.”

“It’s nice to see you again,” Gordon tells his brother at the beginning of a short clip. “It’s like looking in a mirror, five years from now.”

“It’s nice to see you Gordon. We’re off to a good start,” the actor sarcastically replied.

Responding to the interview, Lively jokingly suggested that she had picked the wrong Reynolds brother to marry.

“S—. Your brother is hot. I’ve made a terrible mistake…” she wrote in a comment captured by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Not to be outdone this time, Reynolds playfully responded, “You haven’t made a mistake. You’ve been living with him for over a year.”

Poking fun at each other and their high-profile relationship is nothing new for the couple, who have been married since 2012 and have two daughters: James, 3, and Inez, 20 months.

In May, while insisting that his wife spoil the plot of her upcoming film A Simple Favor — a movie which centers around the mysterious disappearance of Lively’s character — Reynolds revealed that Lively, 30, actually drove him to the hospital while she was in labor with one of their children.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Jason Mendez/startraks

“You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So..what the f— happened to Emily?” he wrote on Twitter in response to a new trailer for the film that Lively shared on her own account.

Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me. — Blake Lively (@blakelively) May 26, 2018

Her response? “Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me.”