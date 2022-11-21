Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Written a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie That 'Never Got Made'

Ryan Reynolds has Deadpool on his mind for the holidays.

In a new interview with Big Issue published Saturday, Reynolds, 46, said that he has written a screenplay for a Christmas-centric Deadpool movie that "got lost in the shuffle" when Disney acquired 21st Century Fox — and the rights to characters like Reynolds' fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool — in 2019.

"I would love to see a song-and-dance number in a Deadpool movie," Reynolds said, during a discussion over whether he would make more musicals after working with Will Ferrell on their Apple TV+ holiday musical Spirited.

"Four years ago, [Deadpool screenwriters] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool," the actor told the outlet. "But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made."

Reynolds added that while the screenplay is not a musical, it is "a full Deadpool Christmas movie" and expressed interest in making the holiday-centric superhero film down the line.

"Maybe one day we'll get to make that movie," he said in the interview. "It's not a musical, but it's a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day."

Moviestore/Shutterstock

While Deadpool fans will have to wait for the holiday-themed movie, the actor is currently working on the upcoming sequel Deadpool 3, which will feature his longtime friend Hugh Jackman's return in his iconic X-Men role as Wolverine.

In September, the two actors shared a video on Twitter clarifying that Wolverine / Logan's return in Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan died.

"Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing," Reynolds said. "Logan died in Logan. Not touching that."

Jackman, 54, joked during an October interview with PEOPLE that he likes to call the upcoming sequel "Wolverine 10."

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman told PEOPLE of the movie.

"All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Reynolds debunked a fan theory that Taylor Swift will appear in Deadpool 3, though the actor said that she would "of course" be welcome in it.

"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius," Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

In fact, the actor said his entire family is "obsessed" with the Grammy winner and her new hit album, Midnights.

"Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I'm not kidding. I love it so much," he said, reported ET. "I do, [wife Blake Lively] does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed."

Deadpool 3 is expected to release in 2024.