Ryan Reynolds Reveals Blake Lively Helped Him 'So Much' with Deadpool Script and Other Movies

During a SiriusXM Town Hall with Jess Cagle to promote his new film, Free Guy, the 44-year-old actor revealed his wife had a huge role in the success of some of his best on-screen projects.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[Blake] is a really talented, multihyphenate kind of person in this, you know, weird burgoo of an entertainment industry that we work," Reynolds said.

"She's helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes," he added. "She's always got a lot of bricks in that wall."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

ryan-reynolds-blake-lively-1 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The topic came up when Reynolds was asked by fan what the best part of being married to Lively, 33, was — a question that prompted Reynolds to open up about how some of his projects are made.

"I write on a lot of my movies. It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not," Reynolds explained

"There's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake; Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say] 'What about this?' And I'd be like, 'That's incredible,' " he said.

Reynolds continued, "And you know, it's funny. I don't know. Maybe it's cause there's a, there's inherent sexism in the business. I will say that a lot of times, 'She wrote that, Blake like wrote that not me. That was, that was, that was her.' And it's like, they still, later on, repeat the story as 'I wrote it.' "

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The couple made their stylish return to the red carpet on Monday night for the premiere of Reynolds' Free Guy.

Lively wore a stunning pink Prabal Gurung gown that featured cutouts on the side. She accessorized the glamorous look with mismatched silver earrings and various rings.

Meanwhile, Reynolds looked sharp in a beige Brunello Cucinelli suit and black-and-white plaid shirt. He opted to keep things fun and casual with his accessories, sporting brown suede shoes and a paisley pocket square.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Won't Work at the Same Time as Blake Lively: 'The Family Stays Together and That's Where Home Is'

The couple — who share daughters James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and 21-month-old Betty — were — recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date earlier this month with sweet Instagram posts.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,'" Lively wrote alongside a photo of the couple showing off their date night looks. "But in much more comfortable shoes." She also posted a picture of Reynolds standing in front of Boston sushi eatery O Ya, writing, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

Reynolds also shared a selfie of the two of them in front of the restaurant. "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," he captioned the snap, keeping up their playful trolling, which appears to be their love language.

The actor later reposted a broader crop of the photo, complete with a disclaimer covering his face. "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."