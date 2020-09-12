Ryan Reynolds Returns to Work on Red Notice as Wife Blake Lively Documents His COVID-19 Test

"The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over," Ryan Reynolds said

Ryan Reynolds is staying safe.

Although production on Netflix’s upcoming action film Red Notice temporarily came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reynolds and his costars are now returning to work and getting tested for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Deadpool actor, 43, joked about his own testing experience, which was documented by his wife Blake Lively.

“Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over,” he captioned a pair of photos from before, during and after the nasal swab.

“No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first,” he quipped, showing off his trademark sense of humor.

Earlier in the week, his costar Gal Gadot shared that she had been tested before returning to set.

“Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set 💃🏻 but prep looks a little different now.,” she wrote alongside photos from her own testing experience, as she encouraged all her followers to “stay safe.”

The posts from Reynolds and Gadot came a week after their costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has long been attached to the project, revealed that he and his family had tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus, but had since recovered.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson said in a video message, sharing that they had contracted the virus from family friends.

“But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy,” he continued, before urging his fans to practice extreme caution when interacting with others to prevent the spread of the virus and to always wear masks.