Ryan Reynolds Says 'Hard Pass' to Petition to Rename Vancouver Street After Him

Ryan Reynolds is giving a "hard pass" to having a street named in his honor.

Earlier this month, Vancouver radio show The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean on 104.9 KiSS launched an online petition that called on the Canadian city's mayor, Kennedy Stewart, to name a street after the 44-year-old actor.

Describing Reynolds as "Vancouver’s favorite son," the petition said that he "deserves to have a street named after him (or at least a lane)" and added that he is "fully deserving of this recognition in his hometown."

The petition noted a few reasons why the Deadpool star should be given the honor, stating that Reynolds "has proudly helped elevate the positive profile of his hometown to a worldwide audience ... and we feel for all he's done for the community, he's entirely deserving of a street named after him."

Concluding the petition, the radio show also noted that they recognized that Vancouver "only names streets after people who have passed," but said there have been exceptions in years prior. "PLUS technically Ryan Reynolds is Dead(pool)," the petition added. "We think we have a solid case here."

As the petition gained steam, Reynolds shared on Twitter that he wasn't exactly on board with the idea.

"Very kind but hard pass," he tweeted. "If traffic sucks everyone will say, 'Ryan Reynolds is a mess' or 'Ryan Reynolds is really backed up.' My brothers would enjoy this too much."

Then, after Reynolds' response to the petition — which has over 3,000 signatures and counting — the KiSS radio show updated their plea and reacted to the actor's comments.

"So ... should we keep it going, even if it's just for the hilarious puns and the reasons he listed?" the petition now reads.

Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, has long supported his hometown over the years, as the petition states. Most recently, the actor and his wife, Blake Lively, opened their wallets to at-risk youths struggling with homelessness in Canada.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the couple donated $250,000 to both Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto, an organization which Reynolds has supported for a long time, according to a press release.

The nonprofit provides homeless youth with basic needs like food and shelter as well as helps to prepare them to live independent and successful futures, according to its website. It also helps those who are victims of sex trafficking.

"Covenant House provides love, hope and stability for at-risk youth who’ve fled physical, emotional and sexual abuse. They do the work of heroes," Reynolds said in the release. "For us, helping Covenant House this way isn’t a donation, but an investment in compassion and empathy; something the world needs more of."