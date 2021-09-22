The actor used Gerard Butler’s comments as a way to promote his fundraising initiative with the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Gerard Butler Saying He Doesn't Watch Reynolds' Movies: 'Can You Believe?'

Ryan Reynolds is flying above the shade.

On Tuesday, the Deadpool star, 44, responded to an interview Gerard Butler gave to UNILAD earlier this month in which the Scottish actor said he doesn't watch Reynolds' movies. Reynolds used the comments to promote he and wife Blake Lively's current fundraising efforts.

"Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn't know what Free Guy is?" he captioned an Instagram post. "Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf?"

"*Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance," he added.

In his original interview with UNILAD, Butler, 51, was reacting to comparisons of his 2009 movie Gamer to Reynolds' recent action flick, Free Guy.

In Gamer, Butler plays a death-row inmate who participates in an online game in which outsiders can control the players. Free Guy, meanwhile, stars Reynolds as a bank teller who soon discovers that he's actually a non-player character (NPC) in an open-world video game.

"I actually don't know what Free Guy is," he told the outlet, as actress Alexis Louder (Butler's costar in the film, Copshop) informed him that it's Reynold's latest.

"Oh s--- is it," he said. "I don't watch Ryan Reynolds movies."

Reynolds and Lively announced their promise to match donations to the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund up to $1,000,000 on Tuesday.

"Honoured and excited to launch this," Reynolds wrote in earlier Instagram Story post earlier in the day. "THANK YOU @aclu_nationwife and @naacp_ldf for your tireless work defending rights and protecting civil liberties."