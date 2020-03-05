Ryan Reynolds Remembers Fellow Canadian John Candy on the 26th Anniversary of His Death

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds and John Candy Michael Loccisano/Getty; The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Ryan Reynolds is paying tribute to an actor and comedian who will always have a special place in his heart.

The Deadpool 2 star, 43, reflected on the enduring legacy of fellow Canadian John Candy on Wednesday, marking the 26th anniversary of his death.

Candy was found dead in a Mexican hotel room on March 4, 1994 while working on his last movie, Wagons East and is thought to have died from a heart attack, although no autopsy was performed at the time. He was 43.

“So…John Candy passed away 26 years ago today,” Reynolds wrote alongside a montage of clips from some of the most memorable films the late actor appeared in throughout his 20-year career.

“He always walked that tightrope between hilarious and heartbreaking. His movies mean so much to me,” he added. “If you haven’t seen his work, check it out. He’s absolutely beautiful.”

Colin Hanks, whose father Tom Hanks starred in the 1985 film Volunteers alongside Candy, penned his own loving message for the late actor in the comments section.

“I love this so very much. He was such a great guy,” he wrote.

John’s daughter Jennifer, who is also an actress and comedian, went on to share her own heartfelt tribute.

“I miss you … I love you ❤️! Capisce ?!” she wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of the pair together. “( I wrote something long then deleted it , honestly this sums up how I feel right now xo ).”

Candy appeared in 45 films throughout his life, including classics like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, Home Alone and The Great Outdoors.

His work and legacy were previously remembered in a 2015 documentary titled Tell Me About John. The short video included footage from other documentaries and specials, as well as interviews with costars, including Martin Short, Tom Hanks and Harold Ramis, who died in 2014.