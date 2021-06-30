“You will be disappointed by this account,” Ryan Reynolds joked of his debut on the social media platform

Ryan Reynolds Recreates 'I Swear' Scene from Just Friends as He Joins TikTok

Ryan Reynolds is showcasing his comedy on TikTok!

The actor, 44, recreated a scene from the 2005 romantic comedy Just Friends for his debut on the video social media platform.

Reynolds channeled his character Chris Brander as he gazed into the camera and began to passionately lip-sync "I Swear" by All-4-One.

The video was a nod to when Chris sang "I Swear" in the mirror at the beginning of Just Friends while he was thinking about his high school crush and friend Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart).

"I swear you will be disappointed by this account," the Deadpool star wrote in his caption.

In a follow up TikTok, The Proposal star was joined by Rob McElhenney for a brief duet — ironically captioned, "There will be no duets."

Reynolds and McElhenney, 44, are co-owners of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, whose top sponsor is TikTok, AdWeek reported Wednesday. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star also debuted his TikTok account on Wednesday.

"The idea that TikTok would sponsor a smaller North Walian club on the rise was too good to resist, and the TikTok team calmed my anxiety—however briefly," Reynolds said in a statement to the outlet. While Wrexham is one of the world's oldest professional soccer clubs, it has performed poorly in recent years.

"I do think it's a great match, though, since TikTok is about joy and creativity and is a platform for underdogs," Reynolds added of the sponsorship.