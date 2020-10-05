Ryan Reynolds Realizes He's Just a Video Game Character in Action-Packed Trailer for Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds plays a video game character trying to make the best of his existence in Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds' character is in for quite the surprise in the action-packed trailer for Free Guy.

The latest trailer for the big-budget comedy kicks off by introducing Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who lives in Free City and has everything he could possibly want — except love. When he falls for Jodie Comer's mysterious character Milly, she reveals a seemingly impossible truth.

"Guy, I have to tell you something. There's no easy way to say this," she says. "This world is a video game. Listen to me, you're not real."

While it seems Guy doesn't get it at first and kisses Milly's avatar — as the real-life player watches from her computer — he eventually has an existential crisis while talking to his friend Buddy (played by Lil Rel Howery).

"Buddy, if you're not real, doesn't that mean that nothing you do matters?" Guy says.

With some sage advice from Buddy, Guy starts to look at his life differently.

"Milly, I know this world is just a game," he tells Comer's character, "but this place, these people, is all I have."

Image zoom 20th Century Fox

The trailer shows how Guy starts bending his environment to his will, helping out the video game players and becoming a hit out in the real world. He's later forced to protect his newfound purpose in life when the video game developer tries to shut the game down.

Directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum), Reynolds also stars alongside Taika Waititi and Joe Keery among others.

The film previously moved from its scheduled summertime slot of July 3 to December 11 instead.