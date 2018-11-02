Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Claims Wife Blake Lively Is Cheating on Him with a Ghost

Ryan Reynolds was almost ghosted.

The Deadpool 2 actor had a hilarious reaction to fans who thought a woman claiming to be engaged to a ghost looked eerily like his wife and actress Blake Lively.

The woman, Amethyst Realm, recently told The Sun and ITV This Morning that she has had 20 paranormal lovers throughout her life and was planning on marrying a ghost.

Not one to pass up on a good joke, Reynolds, 42, couldn’t help but give his own reaction to the news a Lively-lookalike was engaged to a paranormal being.

“THIS is how I find out?” he jokingly tweeted.

THIS is how I find out? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2018

Twitter users chimed in and voiced their shock and amusement on Twitter.

“Blake Deadly,” one user tweeted, while another person wrote, “This woman looks like his wife Blake Lively.”

“I thought I was the only one who thought she looked like Blake Lively Reynolds lol I guess you do too,” a different person wrote.

“Oh no…it does look like Blake! XD,” another Twitter user added.

This woman looks like his wife blake lively — Ahmed yasser (@ahmed_y_salem) November 1, 2018

I thought I was the only one who though she looked like Blake Lively Reynolds lol i guess you do too — Kayci_love (@kayci6) November 1, 2018

Omg😂😂😂😂 she realllly looks like blake! — Rosiê Puipuii  ★☕ (@rosiepuipuii) November 1, 2018

I was thinking it was @blakelively for a second. — jackie (@Hey_Its_Jackie_) November 1, 2018

@blakelively you've got some explaining to do — Jo piter 🚀 (@amista_mark) November 1, 2018

Realm told The Sun she had “not had a phantom fling for a while and as I was away on business, starting a new relationship was the last thing on my mind.”

“Then one day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy,” she explained of her trip to Australia where she met her phantom love. “A new lover had arrived.”

“I know in my heart that he’s the one for me,” Realm said. “We’re soulmates, meant for each other, and that’ll never change. The fact that he’s a spirit is by the by.”

And because her family is “quite alternative,” Realm said they have been accepting of her new relationship, even if others don’t know what to think of it.

Realm said the wedding will a “Pagan” ceremony, but she still has a bit of planning ahead.

“We haven’t discussed the details yet,” she said, “but I think it will be quite a big do.”