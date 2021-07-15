Ryan Reynolds's Hilarious Christmas in July Ad for Hallmark Promotes His Film Free Guy: WATCH

Ryan Reynolds teams up with The Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July movie slate to promote his latest film Free Guy, hitting theaters on August 13

Ryan Reynolds is front and center for Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July programming.

The Hallmark Channel is in full stride with its annual holiday-themed film slate and Reynolds, 44, who's a big fan of the movie marathon, is helping the network bring the Christmas season early this year.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, the actor says he "needs" the holiday movie season, adding that the films are like being "in a little snow globe" as he also promotes his latest film, Free Guy, in the hilarious ad.

His big-budget comedy follows Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who lives in Free City who has everything he could possibly want — except love. When he falls for Jodie Comer's mysterious character Milly, she reveals a seemingly impossible truth.

"I have to tell you something really important," she said in the preview. "Guy, this world is a video game and in two days the game is going to shut down," before Reynold's character says, "What if we can save it?"

The clip highlights everything from explosions to epic car chases.

Directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum), Reynolds also stars alongside Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, and Joe Keery among others.

The Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July programming continues through the remainder of the month.