Ryan Reynolds Praises 'Kindest' and 'Most Talented' Pal Hugh Jackman: 'There's Nobody Better'

Ryan Reynolds is putting a pause on his troll war with Hugh Jackman to share kind words about the actor after he received a major award in his native country.

The actors’ long-running faux feud stems back to 2015, when Jackman posted a video on his Instagram of Reynolds impersonating him — Australian accent, and all — in his Deadpool makeup.

Since that time, Jackman, 50, and Reynolds, 42, who costarred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, have continued their public trolling and found ways to poke fun at the other on social media.

However, Reynolds’ most recent Instagram post on Friday was all about honoring the Australian actor.

“Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal,” the Deadpool actor captioned the solo shot of Jackman wearing his medal.

“And despite what I tell anyone who’ll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. There’s nobody better,” Reynolds said.

Despite his kind words, he couldn’t help but end the post with a small jab, adding, “While None of this changes the unfortunate fact he’s a complete bastard.”

Jackman and Reynolds have been joking for years over the Deadpool actor’s insistence that Jackman revives his Wolverine character so they can appear in a movie together.

But after seemingly putting their differences aside in February, the bickering was reignited when Jackman suffered a minor injury while playing the fan-favorite superhero during one of his stops on his one-man tour The Man. The Music. The Show.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Reignites Funny Wolverine Feud with Ryan Reynolds After Minor Stage Injury

“The first time I’ve played #wolverine … and, actually bled. Clearly, it’s @vancityreynolds [Ryan Reynolds’] fault,” Jackman wrote over an image of a scratch on his knuckle. The bit reportedly includes jokes about Reynolds and Jackman playing Wolverine.

But Reynolds got back at Jackman in the comments section of the post.

“I just don’t think you’ve been practicing enough,” Reynolds replied.

After sparring with each other for years, Reynolds and Jackman announced on their respective social media accounts earlier this year that their friendly feud with each other had officially come to an end.

As a way to mend their “broken relationship,” the actors revealed their plans to make ads for each other’s companies — Reynolds owns Aviation Gin, while Jackman is the creator of Laughing Man Coffee — and of course, each expected to out-do the other.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Call an ‘Official Truce’ in Their Years-Long Friendly Feud

“Official truce with @realhughjackman!” Reynolds wrote alongside a black and white shot of the pair smiling as they shook hands. “As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait!”

Image zoom Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Jackman shared the same photo but he captioned his post with, “Official truce! I’m going to make the most amazing ad for Aviation Gin. And, look forward to seeing what @Vancityreynolds comes up with in return.”