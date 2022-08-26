Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'

All jokes aside, Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his wife Blake Lively.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," the actor, 45, wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a carousel of photos marking Lively's 35th birthday.

In addition to a series of selfies of the couple, the Deadpool star posted solo shots of the Gossip Girl alum at the Met Gala this year and lounging on a party bus.

In signature style, Reynolds couldn't resist sharing one goofy picture, adding a picture of Lively with leaves of kale covering her face.

Commenting below her husband's post, the Simple Favor star wrote, "😊😊♥️ my guy 🫶."

Last year, the actor hilariously trolled his wife on her birthday with an elaborate joke involving Mariah Carey.

Reynolds shared to TikTok a video of himself grooving along to Carey's 1995 hit single "Fantasy" — a song featured prominently in his film Free Guy.

Of course, it didn't take long for Carey to catch wind, and the five-time Grammy Award winner duetted the video on her own account, serving some serious side-eye to Reynolds' choreography.

Reynolds shared his excitement over the 53-year-old singer's acknowledgement of his video, re-posting Carey's TikTok video on his Instagram Story, jokingly calling it "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25th."

Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 when they costarred as romantic leads in the movie Green Lantern. They began dating a year later and tied the knot in September 2012. They share three daughters together: James, 7½, Inez, 5½, and Betty, 2½.

Even when the couple occasionally disagrees, they always seem to work it out.

Last week, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Red Notice star spoke about how Lively eventually warmed up to his adventure to buy Wales' Wrexham football league with friend Rob McElhenney.

"I promise I consult my wife before putting pants on," Reynolds joked. Lively, who initially was not thrilled when the idea first came up, finally understood what it was all about, he said. "She's actually more obsessed with Wrexham than I am," he revealed.