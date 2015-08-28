"It's important to mention that I carried the child to term in my man cave," Ryan Reynolds joked in the photo caption

In case you were wondering what a Ryan Reynolds–Martin Short love child would look like, Reynolds has got your answer.

The 38-year-old Deadpool actor took to his Instagram Friday to post a meme suggesting that if you combined his looks with those of Martin Short, you’d end up with someone who looks like Matt Oberg, an actor on FX’s canceled series The Comedians.

“I don’t know who any of these people are. Except for Martin Short and Matt Oberg,” Reynolds captioned the photo, joking, “Also, it’s important to mention that I carried the child to term in my man cave.”